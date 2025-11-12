Ruben Amorim looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

As per TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in signing the 25-year-old as well, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Nico Schlotterbeck could improve Man United

Schlotterbeck will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the German club is under pressure to sell him in January. He is valued at around €45-50 million. There is no doubt that he is one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga, and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League. He could be an asset for Manchester United.

They need to find a quality long-term alternative to Harry Maguire, and the left-footed central defender could be ideal. The report claims that he aligns perfectly with Ruben Amorim’s tactical demands.

The defender could be tempted to take on a new challenge. Moving to the Premier League could be exciting for him at this stage of his career.

Liverpool keen on Schlotterbeck

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on securing Schlotterbeck’s signature as well. They will need to replace Ibrahima Konate at the end of the season. The French International will be out of contract in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the club.

Both clubs could be exciting destinations for the player. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs is willing to pay the asking price.

Liverpool have been fighting for major trophies regularly, and they could be a more tempting opportunity. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince the player to snub their rivals. He might prefer to join a club where he will be able to win major trophies regularly.