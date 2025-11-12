Manchester United flags are pictured on seats inside the stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Atletico midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League after struggling for regular opportunities at the Spanish club. According to Fichajes, Manchester United would be willing to spend close to €50 million to get the deal done.

They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the England International could be the ideal acquisition. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he has shown his ability in England in the past. He could settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Manchester United have struggled to control games in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old will add physicality and drive to the side. He will help Manchester United improve defensively as well.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid is prepared to sanction his departure. €50 million is a substantial amount of money, and the Spanish club could be tempted. He is not an indispensable asset for them, and they could use the funds to improve significantly.

Manchester United are looking at multiple midfield options, and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually. They need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to finish in a respectable position on the table. They will be hoping to fight for trophies as well, and Gallagher could be a very useful acquisition.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. Convincing the player to return to England might not be too difficult, given the fact that he has struggled for regular opportunities in Spain. The move to Manchester United could be ideal for him.