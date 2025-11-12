Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move away from the London club, and Manchester United are hoping to secure his signature. They have identified multiple options to improve the midfield unit, and Santos is among the names on the shortlist, according to Fichajes.

Andrey Santos asking price revealed

The Brazilian is reportedly valued at £50 million. Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to afford him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Manchester United need more control and technical ability in the midfield. The 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder could be a long-term investment for them. Even though he has not established himself as an important player for Chelsea, he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football. He could develop into an important player for the Red Devils with the right guidance.

The young midfielder needs more opportunities at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea will not benefit him. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United is prepared to provide him with gametime assurance before a potential move.

Man United move could be ideal for Santos

Manchester United at one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they have done well to groom young players in the past. They could help the South American fulfil his potential as well. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to sell the player to a direct rival.

If Manchester United decide to pay £50 million for him, Chelsea could be tempted. He is not an indispensable asset for them, and it would be an extremely lucrative offer. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few months.