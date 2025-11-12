Report: Chelsea ready to reward in-form star with improved new contract

Moises Caicedo celebrates with Jamie Gittens (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to reward in-form midfielder Moises Caicedo with a new contract to reflect his status for the team.

The Ecuador international has proven an exceptional signing from Brighton, despite initially making a bit of a slow start when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge.

However, Caicedo always looked like a huge talent going back to his Brighton days, and he’s just got better and better as time’s gone on at Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, this could now see the 24-year-old earn a pay rise with a new deal, even though there’s clearly no hurry to tie him down as his current contract runs until 2031 anyway.

Moises Caicedo fully deserves a new Chelsea contract

Caicedo has truly been a world class performer for Chelsea, so it’s hardly surprising that the club are so keen to acknowledge that with an improved contract.

Alongside Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, Caicedo is a hugely important part of how this Chelsea team plays.

Comparisons have been made with Blues greats like Claude Makelele and N’Golo Kante, and some might even feel he has the qualities to be an even better all-rounder in his position than those two.

Enzo Maresca compares Moises Caicedo to Rodri as one of the world’s best

CFC boss Enzo Maresca recently praised Caicedo as being alongside Manchester City’s Rodri as the best defensive midfielder in the world.

“Moi, I think he’s showing how good he is,” Maresca said earlier this month, as quoted by ESPN.

“He’s top, I said many times, the best thing from Moi for sure, we judge him inside the pitch, but he’s so humble, he’s so good guy, he’s always there to help everyone.

“For me, him and Rodri, in this moment they are the two best defending midfielders in the world.”