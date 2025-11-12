(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani has picked up an injury during the draw against Manchester United in the Premier League recently.

The French international striker has not been able to make the desired impact at the North London club because of injury problems.

Randal Kolo Muani injury blow

Kolo Muani has picked up a jaw injury, and it appears that it could be a fracture.

The development will come as a huge blow for Tottenham, who are already lacking in depth in the attacking unit. They are struggling with multiple injury problems, and if the French international is sidelined for more than 60 days, Tottenham will be allowed to choose a replacement for the French attacker for now.

The new rule in the UEFA Champions League allows them to bring in a replacement, as per the Standard.

Mathys Tel was left out of the Champions League squad earlier this season, and he could be handed an opportunity to showcase his qualities in Europe. The rule has certainly benefited clubs suffering from long-term injury problems. Liverpool were able to bring in Federico Chiesa in place of Diogo Jota recently.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to name a replacement for Kolo Muani.

Spurs need luck with injuries

Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, and James Maddison are already sidelined with injuries. They will certainly hope for some luck on the injury front. It remains to be seen whether their key players can return to action quickly. They will be hoping to do well this season, and having their star players back in action will certainly help them improve.

Tottenham started the season well, but their form has been mediocre in recent weeks. They will look to bounce back strongly.