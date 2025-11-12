Newcastle have four managers on list of potential Howe replacements

Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle United supporters (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Newcastle United reportedly have four managers as potential replacements in mind for Eddie Howe amid the Magpies’ poor ongoing form.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Newcastle, who find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League table after just three wins from their first eleven games.

Howe’s side are perhaps struggling to balance the added fixtures this season as they’re back in the Champions League, where they’ve been performing quite well.

Still, the Daily Mirror has reported on Howe’s situation and named four potential managerial candidates to keep an eye on in case the St James’ Park hierarchy decide to make a change.

Who could replace Eddie Howe as Newcastle United manager?

The four names who seem likely to be options for NUFC are named as: Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, and former Barcelona boss Xavi.

Of those, Xavi is the only one currently out of work and available, so that might make him the most realistic option.

At the same time, however, the Spanish tactician is not the most experienced name, so Newcastle might do well to lean towards Iraola and Glasner due to their proven success in the Premier League.

Howe has earned more time at Newcastle

Overall, however, Howe has surely earned the chance to try to get Newcastle out of their current predicament.

The English tactician has done a superb job since taking charge, winning the club’s first silverware in decades last season with that Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool.

Selling Alexander Isak this summer will only have made things harder for Newcastle, but Howe has surely shown he’s well-placed to help steer things back in the right direction.