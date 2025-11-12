Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Everton midfielder James Garner.

The 24-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Everton have not been able to agree on a new deal with him yet. According to Football Insider, Newcastle are scouting the player regularly and they are hoping to sign him on a bargain. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him for a nominal amount of money in January. Alternatively, they could wait until the summer transfer window to secure his services on a free transfer.

Garner has done quite well in the Premier League with Everton, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to do well for Newcastle as well. They need more physicality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 24-year-old could be the ideal addition. Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League. They are likely to be an attractive destination for the midfielder.

He has shown his quality with Everton, and this is the right time for him to take the next step and join a bigger club. Newcastle will be able to help him fulfil his ambitions. They are one of the richest clubs in the country, and they are looking to build a formidable squad for the future. They have recently secured a domestic cup, and they are competing in European football.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Meanwhile, Everton will certainly hope that the player commits his long-term future to the club. They will not want to lose a player of his quality any time soon.