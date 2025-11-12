Report: Arsenal preparing ambitious move for attacker in January

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bold and ambitious move to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has grown frustrated with his limited game time under Xabi Alonso this season and could be open to a new challenge in the Premier League.

Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019, has found opportunities increasingly scarce this term.

Despite being one of Los Blancos’ brightest young attacking talents in recent years, the winger has started just three matches across La Liga and the Champions League, playing more than 80 minutes on only one occasion.

Arsenal target is ready to leave Real Madrid

As per Football Insider, the forward is open to leaving Madrid in January in search of regular first-team football, a move he believes would help him reclaim a starting spot for Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal have reportedly made the winger a priority target, with Mikel Arteta identifying him as a potential difference-maker in the Gunners’ attack. The club is said to be exploring the possibility of a permanent deal rather than a short-term loan, signalling their intent to compete seriously for his signature.

Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo is not new. The club had previously monitored his situation during the summer transfer window, but Real Madrid’s hefty valuation, believed to be above €100 million, discouraged any formal offer.

However, with his situation changing in recent months, Arsenal are now hoping that Madrid might reconsider their stance if a substantial proposal is made.

The Gunners are not alone in the race. Manchester City were linked with Rodrygo last summer but eventually withdrew after they kept Savinho at the club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool had also expressed interest, though they never advanced beyond initial talks.

Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest, but Rodrygo’s wage demands have made negotiations difficult for Spurs.

Rodrygo is a versatile player who would suit the Gunners

Rodrygo’s versatility is a major draw for potential suitors. Comfortable playing across the front three, he brings pace, flair, and creativity.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka forming the core of Arteta’s frontline, the addition of another technically gifted wide forward could provide the squad with greater depth and flexibility.

At Real Madrid, Rodrygo’s situation remains delicate. Club president Florentino Pérez reportedly still values the Brazilian highly but is aware of his growing frustration.

A move to the Emirates would not only give Rodrygo the platform to revive his career but also strengthen Arsenal’s bid to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Euro giants ready to sell Arsenal target if they receive a significant proposal