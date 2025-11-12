Daniel Farke wants to add to his Leeds squad when the January transfer window opens. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Leeds United have made a disappointing start to the season, and they are under a lot of pressure now.

They will be hoping to keep their status as a Premier League club intact by the end of the season, and they need to improve in order to stay up. They will not want to go back down to the Championship.

Can Daniel Farke turn it around?

Manager Daniel Farke is under a lot of pressure to turn things around as well. According to a report from The Daily Mail, he has four matches to save his job. Leeds United will have to produce impressive results against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

These are difficult matches for Leeds United, and they will need to raise their performance levels drastically in order to pick up vital points. If the results do not improve in the coming weeks, Farke could be shown the door.

Farke needs improvement

Leeds are currently very close to the relegation zone, and they will not want to remain there in the coming weeks. The club hierarchy has backed the manager with quality players in the summer, and they will look for the desired results on the pitch now.

Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they should be competing in the top flight. If the manager fails to get the best out of his team, it would be ideal for the club hierarchy to make the necessary changes ahead of the January transfer window.

Farke has shown his quality in English football with multiple clubs, and he will hope to guide Leeds to a respectable position on the table. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.