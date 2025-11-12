Report: Man United turn attention to 24-year-old defender, January approach possible

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s recruitment team has reportedly been left highly impressed by Wilfried Singo, following a strong scouting performance during Galatasaray’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena, according to Sabah.

The Ivorian full-back, who has been one of the Turkish side’s impressive players this season, is now believed to be under serious consideration by the Premier League giants as part of their defensive plans for 2026.

After spending the summer reinforcing their attack with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Šeško, as well as adding depth through goalkeeper Senne Lammens and full-back Diego León, Man United are now turning their attention to defensive reinforcements.

Man United are looking for a new right-back

Reports suggest that manager Rúben Amorim and the club’s scouting department have identified right-back as a position that needs attention, with Singo fitting the profile perfectly.

United scouts were present in Amsterdam to watch the 24-year-old Ivorian in action, and his performance reportedly left them impressed.

His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively, especially his overlapping runs and accurate crossing, aligns well with Amorim’s preference for aggressive, athletic full-backs who can dominate the flanks.

As per Sabah, Man United plan to scout Singo again in Galatasaray’s upcoming European fixtures against Union Saint-Gilloise and AS Monaco to gather further data before deciding whether to make a formal approach.

United face competition from several clubs

The player’s growing reputation has not gone unnoticed elsewhere. Scouts from several Serie A clubs, as well as Napoli and Atalanta, are believed to be monitoring his situation, while Bayern Munich and West Ham United have reportedly made preliminary inquiries.

The potential signing of Singo could also signal a changing of the guard at right-back. Diogo Dalot, who has struggled for form this season, has been inconsistent defensively.

Amorim is said to be keen on reshaping his defensive line with younger, more tactically adaptable options.

While no formal bid has been made yet, insiders suggest that a January move cannot be ruled out if the player continues his impressive run in Europe.

Not Baleba or Anderson: Man United have set sights on another Premier League midfielder