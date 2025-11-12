Oliver Glasner applauding the Crystal Palace fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace player Borna Sosa has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to a report from Fiorentina Uno, the Italian outfit is keen on signing the 27-year-old Croatian international from the London club. Sosa joined the London club at the start of the season.

Borna Sosa needs game time

The 27-year-old has been a backup option for the Premier League side, and he needs to move on in search of regular football. Tyrick Mitchell is currently the first-choice wing-back at the club, and Sosa has struggled for regular opportunities.

Sosa has played just 410 minutes of first-team football in all competitions. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Leaving Crystal Palace would be ideal for him. The move to Italy would allow him to play more often. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Sosa move to Italy could be ideal

Oliver Glasner could make him available on loan during the second half of the season. Sosa has played in Italy before with Torino, and returning to his comfort zone could be ideal for him. He is likely to get more opportunities at the Italian club during the second half of the season.

Tariq Lamptey has been sidelined with a long-term injury, and Fiorentina need an alternative.

Signing the player on loan during the second half of the season could prove to be an inexpensive acquisition for the Italian club, and it could help them improve.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will hope that the player can improve with regular football during the second half of the season. It would allow them to sell the Croatian for a reasonable amount of money at the end of the season. It is evident that the 27-year-old is not a key player for them, and keeping him at the club for the long term does not make any sense.