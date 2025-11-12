West Ham defeated Newcastle on Sunday. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to a report from Hammers News, clubs from the Saudi Pro League are keen on securing the services of the Brazilian, and there was a £50 million offer on the table for him. However, David Sullivan has turned down the opportunity to sell the player. The Brazilian is unlikely to be sold in the middle of the season.

West Ham turn down Lucas Paqueta approach

“We understand that the Saudi Pro League have made an offer worth over £50million for Lucas Paqueta but West Ham United owner David Sullivan has dismissed the approach, insisting they would want double that to consider letting him leave in January,” Bailey exclusively told Hammers News. “Sullivan fully understands that West Ham remain firmly in a relegation battle and staying in the Premier League remains their primary goal going into 2026 and allowing their star men to leave will not best aid their efforts. “We are told that The Hammers have been spoken to by Saudi Pro League representatives at which point an offer was put to them, but West Ham said no. “To allow a player like Paqueta out – The Hammers would need to spend at least £75million to replace him, hence the need to ask around £100million to even consider such a deal. “This underlines that West Ham will not be selling key figures this January and Paqueta is one of them. Getting a replacement in January would be near impossible. “They are finding that out with their striker hunt, it is far from easy to find someone willing to join a relegation battle. I am told a couple of deals have already been scuppered due to this.”

It is interesting to see if Saudi Arabian clubs are prepared to return for him at the end of the season.

Hammers must keep Paqueta

Paqueta is a key player for West Ham, and they need to keep him at the club if they want to do well this season. They are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League. Selling one of their best players would be a devastating blow, and it could cost them their place in the Premier League next season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Brazilian could be tempted to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career. However, West Ham simply cannot afford to lose him until the end of the season. Any club hoping to sign him will have to wait until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been quite poor this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly and finish in a respectable position. Paqueta will have to perform at a high level in order to guide his team to safety.