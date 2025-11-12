Sources: “Concrete interest” as Man United ready to re-sign former star

Scott McTominay of Napoli (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United are one of the clubs eyeing up Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay after his superb form since moving to Serie A.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, sources in the industry have informed me that McTominay has suitors looking to bring him back to the Premier League.

The Scotland international was never really a regular starter during his time at Man Utd, but they’d now be keen to bring him back, while Newcastle United and Tottenham are also interested.

Even Barcelona have been mentioned to me as a club with a genuine and concrete interest in the 28-year-old, though it’s not necessarily looking that likely that he’d leave Napoli.

Scott McTominay is happy at Napoli and they don’t want to sell

Even if clubs are queuing up to sign McTominay, it looks like it could take at least €50m to prise him away, though Napoli are not even setting an asking price right now.

“There is concrete interest in Scott McTominay,” one source told me. “Manchester United would have him back, and keep an eye on Newcastle and Tottenham. Barcelona also view him as someone who could be a good fit for their midfield.”

Still, it seems unlikely that McTominay himself is going to push for a move, so it would require a club coming in with an offer to test Napoli’s resolve and tempt them into cashing in.

Were Man United wrong to sell Scott McTominay?

It increasingly looks like United made the wrong decision when they let McTominay go just over a year ago.

Former MUFC manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously spoke about his sadness at seeing McTominay sold by his old club.

“Scotty is doing well at Napoli. I’m upset that we let him go because he was important last season when he kept popping up with goals. His heart and his knowledge of the culture were important,” the Norwegian told the Athletic earlier this year.