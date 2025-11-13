Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during his side's draw with Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Brazilian striker has been sidelined with a serious injury for several months, and he is close to returning to action now. The player has been linked with multiple clubs, and he has claimed that it would not make sense for him to leave Arsenal right now. However, he has admitted that he would like to return to Palmeiras in future.

Gabriel Jesus on his future

Jesus said via SomosFanaticos: “When I feel it’s time to return to Palmeiras, I’ll decide that with Arsenal, but we’re talking about a player who’s been out for nine months and is now fighting to get back into the team, and there are journalists who are talking without any basis whatsoever. “Coming back from such a complex surgery, it doesn’t make sense for me to leave Arsenal now.”

Can Jesus hold down a starting spot?

It will be interesting to see if he can work his way back into the starting lineup. Arsenal have already signed Viktor Gyokeres, and the South American is no longer the first-choice striker for them. He will need to work hard in training in order to force his way into the starting lineup. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he has shown that in the past.

If he can regain his form and confidence, he could be a very useful player for Arsenal during the second half of the season. It seems that the player is focused on getting back to his best instead of worrying about his future.

With the World Cup coming up in 2026, he will look to compete at a high level with Arsenal and cement his place in the Brazilian national team. Any future move to Palmeiras will have to wait for now.