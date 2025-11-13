Arsenal and Liverpool flags (Photo by Angel Martinez, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the club, and multiple teams are keen on securing a signature.

According to a report from Fichajes, there is likely to be an auction for the 24-year-old attacker. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid is prepared to sell him in January.

Rodrygo needs a move

Arsenal and Liverpool have now joined the auction to sign the 24-year-old Brazilian attacker. He has played just 452 minutes of first-team football this season, and he needs to play more often. The player will be desperate to get his career back on track with the regular opportunities. Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

Arsenal and Liverpool need more quality in the final third, and the Brazilian could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Arsenal and Liverpool could use Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal have signed Viktor Gyokeres this summer, but the Swedish Internation needs more support. Signing the Real Madrid player could complete the Arsenal attacking unit. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The attacker is likely to cost around €90-100 million.

Similarly, Liverpool need more depth in the attacking unit as well. The versatile Brazilian could slot into multiple roles and help Liverpool in the final third. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price. It is a substantial amount of money, and they have recently spent heavily on new signings. It will be interesting to see if they can afford another big-money transfer.