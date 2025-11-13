Report: Arsenal ready to sell star to Euro giants if “substantial bid” received

Myles Lewis-Skelly warming up for Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal would reportedly be ready to sanction the surprise sale of left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly amid interest from top European clubs.

The talented young England international was one of the breakthrough stars of last season, becoming a regular in Mikel Arteta’s first-team after rising up from the Gunners’ academy.

This led to Lewis-Skelly making his England debut, and many will have expected him to continue this way and to start for Thomas Tuchel’s side at next summer’s World Cup in the USA.

Lewis-Skelly has shone for Arsenal and remains an important squad player, even if Riccardo Calafiori is now ahead of him in the pecking order after putting some fitness problems behind him and showing some improved form.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Arsenal future now in some doubt

According to journalist Indy Kaila, this now means Lewis-Skelly’s Arsenal future is in some doubt.

Posting on X, the reporter stated: “Arsenal will only look at the idea of selling Myles Lewis-Skelly if substantial bid is received. We understand major clubs around Europe are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

It remains to be seen which major clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old, but he’s been mentioned as a Real Madrid target in the past.

Meanwhile, our understanding is that Premier League clubs have asked about signing him on loan, but Arsenal don’t want to lose the squad depth he provides.

Arsenal need to keep squad together after injury issues

Arsenal fans will know all about their rotten luck with injuries so far this season, so they’ll surely be hoping Lewis-Skelly is kept on in case Calafiori faces a spell on the sidelines.

AFC will hope to welcome back injured stars such as Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz for this game, so it's hard to predict precisely what Arteta's XI might look like.

This is not the kind of game for the club to take lightly, but after so many injury problems this season, could Arsenal also be tempted to rotate a little?