Chelsea FC breaking news (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham were linked with Vlahovic as well, but a report from TEAMtalk claims that they have now decided to abandon their pursuit of the Serbian International. There have been rumours that the Italian club could look to agree on a new deal with the player.

Chelsea could sign Dusan Vlahovic on a bargain

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Vlahovic is available for a fee of around £17.5m in January. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure his signature.

Even though they have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the summer, they cannot pass up on the opportunity to sign a quality player like Vlahovic for just £17.5m.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The fact that Spurs have walked away from the move will be a boost for Chelsea. They will now look to secure his signature. Clubs like Everton and West Ham United are keen on the player as well, but it is fair to assume that Chelsea will be the front-runners now.

Vlahovic could fancy joining Chelsea

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the striker will be attracted to the idea of joining them as well. Moving to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could establish himself as a star in the Premier League.

He has shown his quality in Italy consistently, and this could be the ideal next step for him. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level. Chelsea could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies regularly.