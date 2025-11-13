(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club.

Chelsea are hoping to sign him for the next season, and they are preparing €150 million to sign the World Cup winner. They are prepared to smash the Premier League transfer record in order to get the deal done, as per Fichajes. They are also hoping that Enzo Fernandez can help convince the player to join the club. It remains to be seen whether the South American midfielder can play a role in convincing his compatriot to join the club.

Chelsea will face competition from Barcelona and PSG. However, they are confident of progressing in their pursuit of the player. Liverpool are eyeing Alvarez as well.

Julian Alvarez is an elite player

Alvarez is an exceptional player who has proven himself in La Liga. He scored 29 goals in all competitions last season. He has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City as well. There is no doubt that he is a star for club and country. He has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and Chelsea would do well to secure his signature.

Do Chelsea need Alvarez?

Meanwhile, the Blues have recently invested in a couple of strikers. The signing of Alvarez will push them down the pecking order at the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea need to improve the other areas of their squad as well. Spending €150 million on a striker might not be a wise decision for them right now. They need more depth in the defensive unit and in the middle of the park. They should look to add more quality on the flanks as well. Having said that, there is no doubt that Alvarez is a player who could improve any team in world football.