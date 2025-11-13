Talks held: Chelsea chiefs worried about key position and want Man Utd star to fill it

Manchester United and Chelsea club badges (Photo by Michael Regan, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly have some internal concerns about their depth in midfield, with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo emerging as a target for them again.

That’s according to Blues insider Simon Phillips, who states that Mainoo’s name is coming up again after there were also some talks with his agent during the summer.

The England international is currently out of favour with Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, and we’ve previously reported on him being likely to look for a move away this January.

The Red Devils may be reluctant to letting Mainoo join a rival like Chelsea, but the player will surely just be focusing on playing more often so he can make it to the 2026 World Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo transfer saga rumbles on

We’ve previously been told that other clubs such as Napoli and Leeds could also be options for Mainoo, and it makes sense that Chelsea also like the 20-year-old.

The west London giants may well feel they could get the best out of Mainoo and give him the opportunities he wants, with the club’s current owners putting a lot of emphasis on recruiting the best young players in world football.

Mainoo has shown plenty of promise, even if he isn’t currently getting much of a look in at United, so CFC might feel they could get the best out of him.

What will Man United do in midfield this January?

If Mainoo is struggling for regular playing time now, then things could get even harder for him in the second half of the season.

Elliot Anderson is a top target for MUFC and that will surely just push Mainoo even further down the pecking order.

Chelsea would likely have more room for Mainoo as they lack much depth behind Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, with Romeo Lavia’s future surely in some doubt after so many fitness problems and a general lack of impact during his time at Stamford Bridge.