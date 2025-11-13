“What I’m getting” – Fabrizio Romano reveals what Chelsea sources are saying about forward transfer

Rodrygo Goes and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on the situation of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes as he’s been linked with Chelsea by outlets in Brazil.

It seems Romano is not convinced by these transfer rumours, as he’s now spoken out on the stories on his YouTube channel.

Although Rodrygo is a top player who could surely be tempting for a big club like Chelsea, especially as he’s not currently playing much for Real Madrid, it seems there’s nothing to these links for the time being.

Discussing the speculation, Romano made it clear that so far there had been no contacts over this deal, so it seems we can probably ignore this one for now.

Fabrizio Romano on Rodrygo to Chelsea transfer links

“From Brazil they mentioned Chelsea as a possible solution for Rodrygo,” Romano said.

“But at the moment, what I’m getting from Chelsea sources is very clear; Chelsea are not in negotiations with Rodrygo, and are not in talks with Rodrygo’s camp or Real Madrid.”

That’s about as straightforward as it gets really, isn’t it? Sorry to any Chelsea fans who were hopeful about the Brazil international rocking up at Stamford Bridge any time soon!

Would Rodrygo be the right signing for Chelsea anyway?

In fairness, as good a player as Rodrygo is, he’s been far from at his best lately, and Chelsea could probably do better.

The west London giants already have a lot of strength in depth in attack, with some elite young players like Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho competing for places in that area of Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Rodrygo at his best could undoubtedly add something to the CFC team, but there can be no guarantee that he’ll reach his peak form again.

Chelsea will probably also continue to stick to targeting younger players rather than a proven big name like this one.