Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the move away from the Spanish club. His contract expires in 2027, and Real Madrid have not been able to agree on a new deal with him. His performances have not been at the desired level either. The Brazilian has struggled this season, and he will look to get back to his best once again.

Vinicius would improve Chelsea

There is no doubt that he’s one of the best players in the world. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Chelsea. Vinicius was nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

According to a report from Fichajes, they could offer around €150 million in order to get the deal done. It would be a Premier League transfer record if Chelsea decided to pay that kind of money for the Brazilian.

There is no doubt that he could transform them in the attack. He will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the team. Chelsea need more quality on the flanks, and the Real Madrid star would be the ideal acquisition for them.

Can Chelsea sign Vinicius Junior?

Meanwhile, the player has the quality used to thrive in English football, and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea. He has shown his ability in Spain, and he might be open to trying out a new challenge now. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Real Madrid will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and losing a player of his quality will be a devastating blow for them. However, they should look to sell the player for a substantial amount of money at the end of the season if he refuses to sign a new contract.