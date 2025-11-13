Crystal Palace looking to sign playmaker just months after leaving Liverpool

Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Tyler Morton, just months after the midfielder ended his long association with Liverpool and embarked on a fresh start in France.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Palace have identified the 23-year-old as a potential long-term investment and are closely monitoring his progress at Olympique Lyonnais.

Morton, a product of Liverpool’s academy, rose steadily through the ranks after joining the club at a young age. His senior breakthrough came in 2021, when Jürgen Klopp handed him opportunities in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Despite impressing with his composure and range of passing, Morton never managed to secure consistent minutes at Anfield due to fierce competition in midfield.

Tyler Morton left Liverpool for more playing time

To accelerate his development, Liverpool sent him on successive loan spells, first to Blackburn Rovers, where he thrived as a deep-lying playmaker, and then to Hull City, where he continued to impress as one of the Championship’s top young midfielders.

However, under Arne Slot last season, regular first-team opportunities remained limited, prompting Morton to seek a permanent move for the sake of his career.

French media have highlighted Morton as one of Lyon’s most consistent performers in what has otherwise been a turbulent season for the club, both on and off the pitch.

Despite his strong start in Ligue 1, Crystal Palace believe Morton could be tempted back to England.

Lyon are experiencing ongoing financial difficulties, and a “substantial offer” could force the club to consider a sale.

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Morton

Palace, who are planning for long-term squad evolution under Oliver Glasner, view Morton as a player capable of adding energy, technical quality, and Premier League potential to their midfield.

For Morton, the decision may hinge on timing. Sources close to the player suggest he is unlikely to push for a move so soon after establishing himself at Lyon, especially as he is playing regularly at a level that fosters his development.

Yet the lure of the Premier League, and the feeling that he has unfinished business in English football, could influence his thinking down the line.

