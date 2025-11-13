“Where have they improved?” – Ex-Chelsea star slams Man United revival under Amorim

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has not been convinced by Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

The ex-Premier League star believes that claims of Man United revival under Amorim are premature and the Premier League giants still have a long way to go before they can claim to have made progress.

The Red Devils are currently 7th in the league after making a poor start to the season but their recent form has given them hope of finishing in the Champions League positions.

Amorim’s side are unbeaten in five league games right now, something they had never done before under the leadership of the Portuguese manager.

Man United criticised by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Despite the unconvincing recent draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, Amorim’s side have beaten Liverpool and Chelsea in the league this season.

“I don’t think they have improved, I’m sorry,” Hasselbaink said on Sky Sports News.

“Where, where have they improved? They have not scored more goals, they have not had less goals against, they have not won any trophies.

“Yes, they have been in a final in Europe but lost against a poor side – Tottenham were a poor side last year. He has got a lot of work to do, a lot of work. I don’t think they are creative enough, not like they used to be.”

There is no doubt that seventh position at this stage of the season is not good enough for the Red Devils. A squad, full of talented players in all the positions, should be performing much better.

Amorim has made United better than last season

However, considering how they played last season, they have made progress and the new signings have given them the boost that they needed.

Bryan Mbeumo, in particular, has been a massive hit for the Red Devils this season.

The former Brentford attacker has scored five league goals and has been the club’s best player so far this season.

Progress takes time and with a few more transfer windows, Amorim can turn it around at Old Trafford.

The club hierarchy have no doubts about the manager and they believe they made the right decision to stick with him when the results were going against the club.

