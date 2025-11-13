Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Sunderland game (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is understood to have blocked Gabriel Jesus’ exit from the Emirates Stadium this January despite interest from Premier League clubs.

As first reported here in my exclusive for the Daily Briefing, Jesus remains part of Arteta’s first-team plans once he’s back from injury and fully fit again.

There had been some doubt about the Brazil international’s situation due to the increased competition for places in the Arsenal attack, but it seems Arteta remains keen on having a big squad, and the former Manchester City man is seen as a potentially key part of that.

Jesus can be a top player on his day, though he’s struggled with his fitness during his time at the Emirates Stadium, so it’s easy to see why the club have brought in the likes of Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres.

Gabriel Jesus not expected to leave Arsenal

Still, the extra competition for places does not currently look set to push Jesus out of the Arsenal exit door.

The north London giants have had all sorts of problems with injuries this term, so it makes sense that Arteta will be keen to have Jesus around.

It seems the 28-year-old has been assured he’ll get playing time, despite enquiries coming in from West Ham United, Everton, and Nottingham Forest, while the player also has interest back in his native Brazil.

Arsenal to keep this squad together

As also reported in recent days, there is also no plan for Arsenal to let Myles Lewis-Skelly leave this January.

The England international is another player facing a lot of competition for a place, and he’ll also have an eye on next summer’s World Cup.

Still, AFC remain keen on keeping this squad together and no major departures are expected in the January transfer window.