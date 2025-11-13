23-goal Chelsea and Man United has decided on his future amid transfer links

A general view of a Chelsea corner flag ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent months.

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the England International. However, a report from Fichajes claims that the player has decided to continue with the German club. The development will come as a huge blow to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Man United and Chelsea eyeing Harry Kane

Manchester United could use another quality striker and would have been the ideal acquisition. He could have been the mentor for Benjamin Sesko. His arrival would have allowed the Slovenian to continue his development without being put under too much pressure.

Chelsea have signed a couple of strikers in the summer, and it is surprising that they are looking to bring in another striker. They should look to invest in the other areas of the squad.

Kane wants Bayern stay

Harry Kane in action for Bayern Munich
Harry Kane in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kane has been exceptional for the German club since joining them. He helped them win the league title last season, and he will look to help them win the UEFA Champions League now. He has no reason to leave them. They are performing at a high level, and they will certainly be one of the favourites to win the European tournament this time around.

It is no surprise that he has decided to continue with them. Kane has 23 goals already this season.

It will be interesting to see if he is prepared to return to the Premier League in future. He is a world-class player and he could improve every team in world football. There is no doubt that he would have been a world-class addition for Chelsea or Manchester United. However, they will now need to look at other options if they want to improve the attacking unit.

