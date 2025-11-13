Exclusive: Liverpool ready to play hardball as major transfer ultimatum made

Arne Slot celebrates Liverpool's Premier League title victory with the club's owners (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool have given Ibrahima Konate a final ultimatum – sign their latest and final contract offer, or leave in the January transfer window.

I can exclusively reveal for CaughtOffside that Liverpool are not prepared to allow this saga to drag on for much longer, and are ready to cash in on Konate and replace him with Marc Guehi this January.

As I posted on X earlier today, Liverpool have made another contract offer to Konate as they try their best to keep hold of the France international, who is set to be out of contract at the end of this current season.

The Reds will not make Konate another offer if he turns this one down, with the club feeling this latest proposal would make the player one of their highest earners.

Will Ibrahima Konate stay at Liverpool?

There is not, at the time of writing, understood to have been a response of any kind from Konate and his camp, so it remains to be seen if this offer will be enough to persuade him to stay at Anfield.

The 26-year-old may well feel like he simply wants a new challenge, and that no amount of money will persuade him to extend his stay with LFC.

Or perhaps we’ll find that Konate has been dragging this on in order to get the best possible deal for himself.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ended up leaving Liverpool after running down his contract, but both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ended up signing new deals late on last season.

We’ll have to see what Konate eventually decides to do, but Liverpool fans will surely be hoping he commits his future after so many strong performances with the Merseyside giants down the years.

Could Marc Guehi replace Ibrahima Konate?

Guehi came close to joining Liverpool in the summer and he remains their top target, with the England international also still understood to be fully sold on joining Arne Slot’s side.

If Konate goes, then Guehi seems like an ideal replacement in that area of the squad, but he’s another big name who’s heading towards being a free agent.

That could mean Liverpool are at risk of missing out as other top clubs will surely also join the race for Guehi, but perhaps Konate’s decision can push things forward.