Man City are still interested in summer transfer target that they failed to sign

(Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s long-standing admiration for Rodrygo Goes has not faded, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Pep Guardiola still views the 24-year-old Brazilian winger as a player of genuine interest.



While a January deal appears unlikely, City are expected to revisit the situation in the summer of 2026, when a full-scale attempt could finally be launched.

Rodrygo has endured a frustrating campaign at Real Madrid, struggling for consistent minutes under Xabi Alonso.

Despite being fully fit and part of the regular matchday squad, he has started just two LaLiga matches, with intense competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler limiting his role.

For the first time since joining Los Blancos, the Brazilian finds himself drifting toward the periphery of the starting XI.

It is this situation that has reignited interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and City are reportedly the ones watching most closely.

Guardiola is said to “greatly appreciate” Rodrygo’s versatility, pressing intelligence, and ability to operate anywhere across the front line.

Sources close to the Premier League giants believe Rodrygo fits the tactical profile City want as they plan for the next evolution of their attack.

A potential deal, however, would not come cheap. City’s Premier League rivals Arsenal have also been interested in a move for the Brazilian attacker and perhaps they could target him next year as well.

Tottenham, who are eyeing attacking additions under Thomas Frank, have also been credited with interest with the Real Madrid attacker.

Meanwhile, despite recent speculation, Chelsea are not currently pursuing Rodrygo. The Blues admire him, but have made no formal approach and are instead prioritising other positions for the next two windows.

Their stance leaves City as the only major English club positioned to make a serious push, though this could change quickly if Rodrygo signals a desire to leave Madrid.

Real Madrid themselves remain undecided. While they are not actively pushing him out, sources in Spain suggest the club is becoming increasingly open to player sales as they balance a crowded attacking department.

