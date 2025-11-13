Man United make contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes to sign 23-year-old attacker

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, with Sport Bild reporting that the Premier League club has officially opened talks with the player’s agent, super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Adeyemi, whose current deal with Dortmund runs until 2027, is being targeted by the Red Devils.

The 23-year-old is currently in negotiations with Dortmund over an improved contract, but insists on inserting a release clause before committing to an extension, a demand that BVB’s hierarchy is reportedly refusing to entertain.

Dortmund have historically been extremely reluctant to include buyout clauses, and Adeyemi’s stance has complicated discussions to the point where insiders believe an eventual separation is becoming increasingly likely.

Man United target is unhappy at Borussia Dortmund

The situation has been further inflamed by reports of a strained relationship between Adeyemi and manager Niko Kovac.

The winger has clashed with his coach multiple times this season over tactical instructions, discipline, and playing time. Club sources claim that Kovac has grown frustrated with Adeyemi’s inconsistency, while the player feels that his development is being hindered under the current system.

Despite these tensions, Adeyemi’s talent remains undeniable. He has delivered three goals and three assists in 14 appearances this season, demonstrating explosive pace.

United spent more than £200 million last summer bringing in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, yet the club’s technical staff believe the squad still lacks wide players capable of stretching defences and offering vertical threat.

Adeyemi, who first emerged as a teenage phenom at Red Bull Salzburg, has long been admired by United’s scouting department.

Adeyemi would not be short of suitors next year

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund in action
Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund in action

His Bundesliga experience, Champions League pedigree, and versatility make him a strong fit for Ruben Amorim’s system, which places heavy emphasis on pacey forwards who can press aggressively and attack space.

Sources in Germany suggest that Adeyemi’s insistence on a release clause has been interpreted by Dortmund as a clear signal that he is preparing for a move in 2026.

Man United, meanwhile, appear poised to act. By approaching Mendes early, the Red Devils are positioning themselves ahead of rivals who are monitoring the situation but have yet to formalise their interest.

The player’s camp is understood to be open to a Premier League move, especially if Dortmund continues to resist the clause he wants.

