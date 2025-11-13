Report: Man United could pay over market value for 24-year-old Real Madrid target

Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Manchester United are looking to sign the German International midfielder Angelo Stiller from VfB Stuttgart in January. 

According to a report from Fichajes, the player is valued at €45 million. However, Manchester United are determined to sign Stiller, and they could launch an offer close to €60 million in order to get the deal done. The player is on the radar of Real Madrid as well.

Man United could use Angelo Stiller

It is no secret that Manchester United need more technical ability and tactical discipline in the middle of the park. The German International could be the ideal addition for them. He will help break up opposition, attacking moves and protect the defensive unit. He will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom as well. He has shown his ability in the Bundesliga, and he is ready for the next step. He will look to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and Manchester United could be an attractive destination.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Stiller as well.

Real Madrid keen on Stiller

Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart
Real Madrid need more physicality and defensive cover in the midfield as well. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for most players.

It will be interesting to see what the midfielder decides.

He has a release clause worth around €36 million, but it cannot be activated before the summer of 2026. Manchester United are hoping to pay extra and get the deal done quickly. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

Stiller could be a transformative addition for both clubs. They have the finances to the German club into selling him in January. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

