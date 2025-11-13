Man United now ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona in the race for 25-year-old target

Man United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the Burnley game
Man United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the Burnley game (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the German defender, Nico Schlotterbeck, from Borussia Dortmund. 

The 25-year-old defender will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he is on the radar of Liverpool and Barcelona as well. However, a report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are currently leading the race for his signature.

Man United need Nico Schlotterbeck

Manchester United need more depth in the defensive unit, and the German defender could be the ideal long-term replacement for Harry Maguire. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. It would be an exciting challenge, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from the Red Devils. It remains to be seen whether they can secure a pre-contract agreement with the player in January.

Liverpool keen on Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck in action for Borussia Dortmund
Nico Schlotterbeck in action for Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Liverpool need a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, and the German could be the ideal addition. They are likely to be an attractive destination for the player as well. They have been fighting for major trophies, and they have a world-class team.

Similarly, the Spanish champions will be an attractive destination for most players. It will be interesting to see what the player decides. He is clearly spoilt for choice.

All three clubs could be exciting opportunities for the player. He has the qualities to compete at the highest level, and he could prove to be an asset for all three clubs.

If Manchester United manage to get the deal across the line, it would be a coup for them. They are looking to build a team capable of fighting for major trophies and signing like these will help them bridge the gap with top teams.

