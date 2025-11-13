A fan of Manchester United wears a flag of the club's badge over their shoulders. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United signed Senne Lammens during the summer transfer window, but they are not done improving the goalkeeping unit yet.

They are keen on signing the 22-year-old Swedish goalkeeper Melker Ellborg from Malmö FF.

Can Man United sign Ellborg?

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be tempting for the young goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a deal with his club. According to a report from Expressen, multiple clubs are monitoring his progress. There could be an intense race for his signature in the coming months. Manchester United certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it would be wise of them to invest in a talented goalkeeper like him.

It is fair to assume that they could sell Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir at the end of the season. Both players have been underwhelming since joining Manchester United, and they do not have a future at the club. It would be ideal for the club to invest in talented young players with a bright future. They are looking to build a team for the future, and the 22-year-old Swedish goalkeeper certainly fits the profile.

Melker Ellborg could be tempted

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be tempting for him, and he will certainly hope that the two clubs can agree on a deal. Even though he might not be a regular starter for Manchester United, he could compete with the Belgian goalkeeper for the starting spot.

Both players have high potential, and they are quite young. They could improve with coaching and experience. Competition for places could bring out the best in them.