Man United told they made a huge mistake selling “truly top-class player”

Manchester United have done some surprisingly poor transfer business in recent seasons.

The players they have allowed to leave the club have performed well elsewhere and the fans have started wondering if the club has made mistakes in allowing them to leave.

The likes of Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund have impressed for Napoli. McTominay was even named Serie A MVP when he helped Napoli win the league title last season.

Similarly, Antony looks like a new player at Real Betis where he has regained the form he once showed at Ajax before joining Man United.

Man United criticised for their poor decision making

However, former Manchester United scout Piotr Sadowski has criticised the Red Devils for letting another player leave the club who is now shining for Real Madrid.

The Premier League giants let Alvaro Carreras leave the club in 2024 to join Benfica.

In the summer transfer window this year, Carreras was signed by Real Madrid for a fee of £43m, where he has become the starting left-back and made his name in a team full of stars.

Former United scout Sadowski told Przeglad Sportowy, as reported by GOAL:

“He came to Manchester United when he was probably 16 (in 2020). A very hard-working and ambitious boy, he learned the language quickly – I know because I met him personally. Initially, his career path was quite good. He was loaned to Preston, received good reviews, and (then) United gave up on him, selling him to Benfica for a small fee.

“Carreras is a truly top-class player. There’s a good chance he’ll become the best, or one of the best, left-backs in the world. He scored a beautiful goal recently against Valencia in La Liga. It was a huge mistake for United to let him go. Something is missing here and I think that something is United’s lack of courage in investing in young players.”

Red Devils have missed out on some top talent

It is something that United need to look at. The players who leave the club instantly become better performers. Whether it is the style of play at the club, the over all environment or the lack of vision from the people at the top, United have lost out on talented youngsters.

Particularly when the left-back position is a cause of concern for the Red Devils now, it must hurt them to see Carreras shine at Real Madrid.

The Premier League giants have always been a club that likes to invest in young players, show faith in them and give them opportunities to play.

This is something that has changed recently and that is something against the DNA of the club.

