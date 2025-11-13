Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign the Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The 23-year-old has made a name for himself in the Premier League with his recent performances. He is highly rated across England, and Manchester United could submit an offer of around €100 million (£88m) to get the deal done.

The player joined Nottingham Forest for a fee of around £40 million, and they would stand to make a huge profit on him if they decide to sell him.

Man United need Elliot Anderson

Manchester United need more defensive quality in the middle of the park, and Anderson would be the ideal addition. He will help them control games better, and he will protect the defensive unit as well. It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest is prepared to sell the player in the near future. He has a contract with them until 2029, and they are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating the departure. They will not want to let him leave easily.

Meanwhile, the report from Fichajes claims that Anderson is the “number one target” for Manchester United. The player is reportedly willing to join the club, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Man United must sign Anderson

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park if they want to fight for major trophies. Signing one of the best young midfielders in the country would be ideal for them. He would be a long-term acquisition. Even though he’s likely to cost a lot of money, he could justify the investment in future. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince Nottingham Forest with a lucrative proposal in the coming months.