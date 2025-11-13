Solskjaer reveals previously unreported problem Man United flop had as soon as he joined

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Jadon Sancho’s start to life at Old Trafford was majorly disrupted by an ear infection.

Sancho is currently on loan from Man Utd to Aston Villa, and spent last season on loan at Chelsea, having struggled to reach his best form for the last few years.

Still, it seems the 25-year-old was unlucky to have a serious health concern before he’d even properly linked up with the Red Devils.

According to Solskjaer, speaking on The Overlap, Sancho had been diving during his summer holidays and picked up an ear infection, which had to be treated in hospital.

The Norwegian coach admits this hasn’t come out before, but it provides some context behind his issues at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho’s struggles at Manchester United explained

“He was unlucky because before he came he went on holiday, as you do, and then (he did) all this diving and all sorts, but he got this infection in his ears,” Solskjaer said.

“He was in hospital. He really struggled in his first ten days or something before he could start working with us that pre-season at the club.

“So that’s not come out. Well, he struggled. So I never managed to really play with him because I was out before he was really on on fire again.”

While one illness can’t be an excuse for everything that’s gone on in the last few years, it does seem like Sancho got pretty unlucky with this.

The former England international would surely have benefited from getting a proper pre-season and making a stronger start to life at United, but this meant Solskjaer barely even got to work with him.

From then, managerial changes will have only made it harder for Sancho to bounce back.

What next for Jadon Sancho?

Sancho hasn’t started well at Villa Park, so it remains to be seen if he can still earn a permanent move there.

Sancho is in the final year of his MUFC contract, and talkSPORT have recently reported that the club are likely to let him leave on a free instead of triggering the option to keep him for one more year.

A talent like Sancho will surely have suitors if he’s a free agent, but it’s certainly looking like he won’t have the career he looked like he could have had.