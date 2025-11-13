Portugal handed Cristiano Ronaldo blow as World Cup hopes hang in the balance

portugal scotland cristiano ronaldo
Portugal’s forward #7 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts . (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Portugal have been handed a major blow in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

They would have expected to pick up a win over Ireland earlier today, but they have now crashed to a 2-0 defeat. Goals from Troy Parrott ensured that Ireland kept their World Cup hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Portugal would have secured their place in the 2026 World Cup with a victory today. It seems that they will decide their World Cup fate in the final game of the group stage.

They will take on Armenia at home in Porto, and they will need to win the game in order to book their place in the upcoming World Cup.

Portugal handed Cristiano Ronaldo blow

Ronaldo set to miss two matches

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being shown a red card following a VAR review during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between the Republic of Ireland and Portugal. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card earlier on against Ireland, and he will serve a one-game suspension against Armenia. If Portugal manages to qualify for the World Cup, he will miss the first game of the tournament.

It remains to be seen whether Portugal can get past Armenia without their star attacker. His absence in such a crucial game could certainly cause problems for the home team. However, they have plenty of quality and depth in the attacking unit. They should be able to get through the game and book their place in the tournament next summer.

Ronaldo will be desperate to compete in the World Cup next year, and he will hope that his teammates can get the job done against Armenia. Meanwhile, he will be disappointed to miss out on the first game of the World Cup, provided Portugal qualifies for the tournament.

The Portuguese forward will look to win the tournament next summer. It is the only major trophy missing from his cabinet, and he will look to go all the way this time.

