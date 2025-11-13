Liverpool players lining up ahead of the Real Madrid game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool Dominik Szoboszlai is a target for Real Madrid, and they are considering a move for him in future.

The player is reportedly going to cost around €80-90 million, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can get the deal done. He has a contract with Liverpool until 2028, and the Premier League outfit will not want to lose the player easily.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been in fine form

He is one of the best players at the club, and he has been outstanding for Liverpool this season. It has been a difficult season for the Premier League champions, but the Hungarian International has been in supreme form. Apart from his quality in the middle of the park, his versatility has also attracted the Spanish club. So capable of operating in the central midfield, as an attacking midfielder, in the wide areas and as a full back.

He could prove to be an asset for Real Madrid if they manage to get the deal done. The player has previously admitted that he is a boyhood Real Madrid fan, and that could serve as encouragement for the Spanish outfit. The player could be tempted if they come forward with a concrete proposal. It remains to be seen how the situation developed.

Can Liverpool keep Szoboszlai?

There have been rumours of a potential contract extension for the Hungarian. Liverpool must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible. He is one of the best players at the club, and losing him would be a devastating blow for them. Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly, and they cannot afford to sell players of his quality.