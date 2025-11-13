“It depends on financials, on the salary” – Romano issues update on Man United deal for midfielder

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he wants Casemiro to remain at Old Trafford beyond the current season, urging the club’s hierarchy to secure a contract extension for the Brazilian midfielder.

According to reporting from Fabrizio Romano, the United boss views Casemiro as a “crucial” figure in his system but financial obstacles may complicate negotiations.

Casemiro’s current deal expires next summer, and while Man United do possess an option to extend it by 12 months, the club is reportedly reluctant to trigger that clause due to the significant wages involved.

Casemiro has become a crucial figure under Amorim

Casemiro is one of the highest earners in the squad, believed to be making in excess of £300,000 per week, and United’s new football structure under Sir Jim Ratcliffe has placed renewed emphasis on wage sustainability.

Despite the contractual uncertainty, Casemiro has enjoyed a revival under Amorim. After a mixed 2024/25 campaign marked by injuries and inconsistent form, the 33-year-old has become indispensable once again.

His leadership, reading of the game, and positional discipline have been central to United’s improved organisation in midfield.

Amorim, who values an experienced anchor to balance his possession-heavy, high-energy system, has repeatedly praised Casemiro’s professionalism and influence in the dressing room.

In his latest update, Romano shed light on the club’s internal debate:

“Casemiro is working hard and becoming once again in his career a crucial player for the manager. He is really important for Ruben Amorim, but there will be a conversation about his contract because the numbers, especially his salary, are way too high for Manchester United to extend as things stand.”

Romano also revealed that while United are considering their options, Casemiro continues to attract serious interest from Saudi Arabia, where multiple clubs have long viewed him as a marquee signing.

Man United midfielder is focused on this season

“Casemiro has always received many proposals, especially from Saudi Arabia. He remains a target for clubs there, but everything depends on salary discussions,” added Romano.

For now, Casemiro remains focused solely on football. Those close to the player insist he is “fully committed” to United and determined to finish the season strongly.

His motivation includes retaining his place in the Brazil squad ahead of the World Cup next year.

