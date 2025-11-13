Sources: Man United “want to move fast” to beat Liverpool to £65m-plus transfer

Antoine Semenyo with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are increasingly keen to pursue a January transfer window deal for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as first reported in my Daily Briefing exclusive this morning.

The Ghana international has been in tremendous form in the Premier League so far this season, contributing a total of six goals and three assists from his first eleven matches.

Sources are now claiming that Man Utd want to move fast to see off competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City for the signing of Semenyo this January.

However, Bournemouth do not want to sell their star player, who could cost more than £65m, perhaps closer to £80m.

Antoine Semenyo transfer could transform Manchester United

United are showing some signs of improvement after a stuttering start to the season, and Semenyo could be an ideal next piece of the jigsaw puzzle for Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have improved since bringing in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the summer, with the pair performing superbly since their respective moves from Brentford and Wolves.

Player Total goals + assists 2025/26 Erling Haaland 15 Antoine Semenyo 9 Igor Thiago 8 Joao Pedro 7 Bryan Mbeumo 6

Semenyo is a similar kind of profile as he’s proven himself in the Premier League, so it makes sense that MUFC are making him a top priority.

Would Semenyo be better off at United or Liverpool?

Semenyo has an interesting decision to make, however, if Liverpool are also in the mix for his signature.

Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title last season and have Champions League football on offer at Anfield, though they’re also going through a very difficult patch.

Semenyo may well feel he’d be better off at United right now as they seem to be on an upward trajectory, though of course there have been a few false dawns at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Liverpool could also surely offer a key role to the 25-year-old, with the Merseyside giants in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Mohamed Salah.