Ex president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales arrives at the Audiencia Nacional San Fernando de Henares on February 13, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Former president of Spain’s Royal Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was attacked during a press conference.

Rubiales was forced to resign in 2023 after kissing Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent during the trophy ceremony. He was widely criticised for defending his act as “spontaneous”, and he was handed a three-year FIFA ban as well.

El capo corrupto de Rubiales @LuisRubiales_17 goza de impunidad en los medios de comunicación en España. Está condenado por agresión sexual y ayer volvió a atacar a Jenni Hermoso. pic.twitter.com/8bhvj4fDeu — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) November 12, 2025

Luis Rubiales, President of the RFEF, was ATTACKED while speaking at a press conference. 😳🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/77dRVWfBaq — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 13, 2025

Luis Rubiales adamant he was not guilty

Rubiales has since then proclaimed his innocence and claimed that there was a conspiracy going on against them. He also defended his actions and insisted that the kiss was consensual.

He also refused to apologise to Hermoso and stated that he sought permission from the footballer before kissing her.

“As president, I should have behaved more coolly, more institutionally,” Rubiales admitted. “But no, I do not apologise to Jenni Hermoso because I asked her if I could kiss her, and she said ‘okay.’”

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old was found guilty of sexual assault for his nonconsensual case, and he was fined €10,800.

The 48-year-old plans to appeal the conviction to the Supreme Court of Spain.

Rubiales has no plans to return to football

Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activity for three years, and it will be interesting to see if he can clear his name in the Supreme Court of Spain.

Rubiales was in Madrid for his book launch, “Killing Rubiales”, and a man tried to assault him by throwing eggs at him. While some attendees restrained the aggressor, the police eventually took him away.

The former President of RFEF also claimed that he is not looking to return to football anymore, and he just wants to be able to work peacefully in Spain.