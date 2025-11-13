West Ham could sell winger in order to sign Adama Traore

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham United are getting ready for the January transfer window with manager Nuno Espirito Santo preparing to make new additions.



The Hammers have struggled this season and their early season form is the reason why they are sitting in the relegation zone at the moment.

Recent revivial under Nuno has given them hope but the manager and the club hierarchy has realised that a few additions in the January transfer window could give them a much needed boost for the second half of the season.

With the January transfer window approaching and speculation growing around a potential move for Wolves winger Adama Traoré, West Ham United appear ready to make a decisive call on the future of Luis Guilherme.

West Ham are looking to offload Luis Guilherme

According to Claret & Hugh, the club is open to letting the highly rated Brazilian depart, a surprising development considering the level of excitement that surrounded his arrival.

When West Ham secured Guilherme in 2024, they believed they had won the race for one of South America’s most electrifying young attackers.

At just 19, the Palmeiras academy graduate arrived with a burgeoning reputation, a left-footed right winger blessed with explosive pace, polished dribbling, and a natural eye for creativity.

Having already featured for Brazil’s U20s and caught the attention of major European clubs including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, many expected that Guilherme’s transition to Premier League football was the next logical step in his rapid rise.

The Brazilian has struggled in England

However, his first full year in England has told a very different story. Across spells under Julen Lopetegui, Graham Potter, and now Nuno Espírito Santo, Guilherme has failed to establish any meaningful foothold in the first team.

Instead of being nurtured as a long-term project, he has slipped further down the pecking order with each managerial change.

Such limited opportunities have left many supporters baffled. Guilherme was regarded as a marquee signing in the club’s youth-oriented recruitment strategy, yet West Ham have struggled to provide him with a clear development pathway.

