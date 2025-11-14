3 shots, 1 goal, 5 key passes: Liverpool transfer target impresses again with MOTM display

Michael Olise and Arne Slot (Photo by Alex Grimm, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Michael Olise continues to be linked with Liverpool, and Reds fans will be drooling after watching how good he was for the French national team last night.

The Bayern Munich winger scored in France’s 4-0 win over Ukraine in the latest round of 2026 World Cup qualifying, and he was also rated as player of the match with a 9.6/10 rating on WhoScored.

CF Bayern Insider have reported on Olise being on Liverpool’s radar, and his performance last night will surely only further convince Arne Slot that he’d be a great addition to his squad.

Olise scored one goal from three shots, whilst also making five key passes on the night as he was a constant threat in Les Bleus’ attack.

Michael Olise looks ideal to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

A left-footed winger who starts on the right, it’s easy to see why Olise could be being eyed as an ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has an impressive record of ten goals and seven assists in all competitions for Bayern this season, while Salah’s form for LFC has gone backwards from the dizzying heights he reached last term.

Even if it was probably wise to tie Salah down to a new contract, we’re perhaps starting to see that age is slowing him down slightly, so it could soon be time to bring in someone like Olise as the Egyptian’s successor.

Just look at the data below that shows how much Olise is currently out-performing Salah on so many key metrics so far in this campaign…

Will Michael Olise return to the Premier League?

Olise previously shone in the Premier League with former club Crystal Palace, and he’d surely be tempted to come back here at some point.

Having said that, he’s a key player for an in-form Bayern side, so there’s not a big reason to look for a move away from the Allianz Arena.

If he carries on playing like this then Bayern surely also won’t want to sell the Frenchman, so Liverpool might have to look elsewhere for a signing in attack.

Antoine Semenyo is another name being linked, but there’s no doubt Olise looks a more suitable profile due to his similar skill set and qualities to Salah.