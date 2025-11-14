Arsenal initiate contact with £71m-rated Jorge Mendes client on Man United radar

Arsenal are now interested in signing the German attacker Karim Adeyemi.

According to TEAMtalk, the 23-year-old attacker has a contract with the German club until 2027, and Manchester United are keen on securing his signature in January as well. He has a release clause of around £71 million in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Manchester United can get the deal done.

The player is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes. Arsenal have already initiated contact to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they can beat Manchester United to his signature.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels that the German could be an upgrade on Reiss Nelson, who is injury-prone and currently out on loan at Brentford. There is no doubt that the German could be an ideal acquisition. He will add pace and unpredictability to the Arsenal attack. They are pushing for the league title this season, and signing a quality attacker could be ideal for them.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could use more quality on the flanks as well. It will be interesting to see what they decide.

£71 million is a substantial amount of money for the attacker, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay up. Arsenal and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to afford him. The player could be attracted to the idea of moving to England as well. It would be a big opportunity for him, and he will look to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

Both clubs are likely to be attractive destinations for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can convince Dortmund to accept a more reasonable deal.