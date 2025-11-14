Arsenal player reveals “difficult” face-to-face transfer talks with Mikel Arteta

Jakub Kiwior and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Adam Pretty, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, currently on loan at Porto, has spoken out about the difficult conversation he had to have with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta this summer.

The Poland international admits it wasn’t easy speaking to Arteta to ask for a loan move away, but he felt the time had come for that conversation.

Kiwior impressed during his time at Arsenal, but found it difficult to command a regular starting place in the team due to there being so much competition at both centre-back and left-back.

Finally, Kiwior decided it would be best to move on this summer, and he ended up joining Porto on an initial loan move which will most likely be made permanent.

What Jakub Kiwior said about his talks with Mikel Arteta

Speaking in an interview with Łączy Nas Piłka, Kiwior opened up about how he handled his move away from the Emirates Stadium, and how supportive Arteta was with him about it.

“As for Arsenal and Porto, league-wise, it might seem like a step back, but club-wise, it’s absolutely not. At Porto, I have what I lacked in London: regular playing time. I feel great here,” he said.

He added: “The earlier conversation, when I asked for the loan, was more difficult. I’d never done this before, but I felt the time had come to speak with him face-to-face. He understood me and supported me.”

Arsenal’s defensive depth after productive summer transfer window

Even with Kiwior leaving, Arsenal find themselves with great squad depth at the back this season.

Cristian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie ended up joining the north London giants, providing depth at centre-back and left-back.

That should give AFC plenty of options throughout the season, even if they do pick up one or two injuries or find themselves needing to rotate a little if they continue to challenge in four competitions.