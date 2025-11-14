Chelsea to get opportunity to hold talks over hijacking Arsenal transfer deal

Marc Casado and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Alex Caparros, Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea will soon get an ideal opportunity to hold talks with Barcelona over a potential transfer deal for midfielder Marc Casado.

The 22-year-old is a target for both Chelsea and Arsenal at the moment, as previously reported here for the Daily Briefing.

Casado has shone for Barca without always being a regular starter, and he fits the bill in terms of being the kind of young player Chelsea like to recruit under this current ownership.

So while fans are preparing to look into how to buy Chelsea vs Barcelona tickets ahead of the big game at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 25th November, one imagines there’ll be club chiefs also making plans for possible talks that night.

Will Chelsea make a move for Marc Casado?

Nothing is guaranteed in football, and the transfer market changes fast, but our information previously has been that Chelsea are serious about signing Casado.

However, we also know that Barcelona would need to agree to a sale, and that the Spaniard himself would have to agree to the move.

Ultimately, it’s too early to know for sure if either of those things will happen, but we expect Chelsea to try.

The west London giants can sound out the situation in the coming weeks and get a clearer idea of Casado’s availability and his future plans.

As reported, Arsenal will also likely be one to watch in the race for Casado’s signature.

Are Chelsea tracking any other Barcelona players?

It’s also been recently reported that Chelsea want Barca CB Ronald Araujo, so that could be another name discussed if these two clubs do hold talks in the near future.

CFC notably signed Marc Guiu from the Catalan giants recently, while they were also known to be keen on both Jules Kounde and Raphinha before they moved to the Nou Camp.

More recently, Chelsea also wanted Fermin Lopez this summer, but ended up signing Facundo Buonanotte for that position instead, so it remains to be seen if he’s still one of their priorities.

Barcelona have some financial issues which might mean they need to sell one or two players in the near future to keep in line with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play laws, though they surely also won’t want to be bullied into letting key names leave unless the deal is absolutely right for them.