Sources: Chelsea in contact over bargain transfer of Premier League star

Daniel Munoz exclusive as he's linked with Chelsea and Barcelona (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been in touch via intermediaries over a potential transfer swoop for Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz, as first reported here in the Daily Briefing.

The Blues are up against Barcelona in the race to sign Munoz, while sources have also indicated some interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Munoz has shone for Palace and looks like he’d be more than capable of making the step up to a bigger club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Barca supposedly sense that Munoz could be available on the cheap, with the Colombia international possibly only set to cost around €30m.

What sources have said about potential Daniel Munoz transfer to Chelsea or Barcelona

Speaking to sources in the industry today, I was told: “both Chelsea and Barca have made their interest in Munoz known through intermediaries” while offers could be made in 2026.

With Chelsea, that might come in January as they’re keen to add depth to their squad and are aware of Reece James’ poor record when it comes to injuries.

Barcelona, meanwhile, would probably wait until the summer to move for Munoz, who fits their transfer strategy well as they need to be careful with their spending.

Crystal Palace to sell another key player?

Palace surely won’t want to lose a key player like Munoz, but we know in recent times that they’ve tended to be ready to part ways with their big names if the money is right.

The Eagles sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal this summer, while Michael Olise left for Bayern Munich just over a year ago.

Munoz could be next after his impressive displays at Selhurst Park, but it’s not ideal that this comes while Marc Guehi is also nearing the end of his contract.

One imagines Palace might also have reasons to fear losing impressive manager Oliver Glasner, who has done a tremendous job and who will surely be on the radar of bigger clubs.