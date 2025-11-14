Cole Palmer #10 of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team mates Joao Pedro and Reece James. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old is one of the finest young talents in the Premier League, and he has been linked with multiple clubs. As per Fichajes, Chelsea are currently leading the race to secure his signature. It will not be easy for them to convince Crystal Palace to sell the player, and they might need to pay a premium.

Adam Wharton would complete their midfield

Chelsea have already spent a substantial amount of money on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. They are looking to build a world-class midfield unit, and signing Wharton could take them to a whole new level.

The 21-year-old will help control games from the deep, and he will contribute defensively as well. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player. On paper, a midfield of Fernandez, Caicedo and Wharton could be technically and technically flawless.

Chelsea will be hoping to dominate English football in the years to come, and signing the 21-year-old would be a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Chelsea will be attractive for the player as well. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

He will hope to fight for major trophies regularly, and Chelsea might be able to provide him with that platform. Wharton has been described as a player who is “a joy to play with”.

Wharton will be an expensive addition

Wharton is a tremendous and Chelsea will have to pay an enormous amount of money to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they decide to test the waters at the end of the season with a lucrative proposal.

Several other clubs are in the race, and Chelsea could be in for a bidding war in the summer.