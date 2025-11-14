Report: Chelsea make enquiry for technically-gifted Brazilian ahead of January window

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Endrick.

The 19-year-old is desperate for more gametime, and he has been linked with an exit in January. French outfit Lyon are interested in securing his signature on loan in January, but it seems that Chelsea have now made their enquiry as well.

As per reports via Football Espana, the player is now weighing up his current options. It will be interesting to see if he decides to move to Chelsea in January.

The 19-year-old could be a useful acquisition for the London club. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Endrick would be a superb acquisition. He is capable of operating across the front three, and he could be the ideal option for Chelsea during the second half of the campaign.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them could be attractive for the player. However, he needs to decide on his next move carefully. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea will not benefit him. He should look to join a club where he will play regularly. If Chelsea cannot provide him with gametime assurances, it would be ideal for him to join another club. He needs to play every week to continue his development.

With the World Cup coming up in 2026, Endrick will want to be a part of the Brazilian national team. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not help him. He needs to play more often and regain his form and confidence.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince him to join the club.