“Stunning player” – Chelsea scouts wowed by wonderkid compared to Kaka

Kaka during his AC Milan days (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Chelsea scouts have reportedly started showing an interest in Brazilian wonderkid Felipe Morais, who has been compared to the legendary Kaka.

The talented 17-year-old attacking midfielder can play behind the striker or on either flank, and it seems he’s caught the eye of big clubs at the Under-17 World Cup.

Chelsea are one of those showing the strongest interest in Morais, according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey via the Chelsea Chronicle.

What’s being reported about Chelsea’s interest in Felipe Morais?

Bailey has spoken very highly of Morais, making it clear that Chelsea scouts have been impressed by him after watching him play.

“One Brazilian who everyone is loving is Felipe Morais. Stunning player, fabulous technician,” Bailey said.

“Everything about him. He’s really stood out and really caught the attention. Not that clubs didn’t know about him, but he’s obviously only turned 17 in August.

“He’s one who has impressed Chelsea. He’s stood out. A scout said to me a real majestic Kaka-type player.”

CFC have prioritised signing top young talents like this under their current ownership, so this could be another smart purchase for the club’s long-term project.

Felipe Morais to join Estevao Willian at Chelsea?

Morais looks like the latest big thing coming out of Brazil, and Chelsea fans would surely love to see him linking up with their own Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian.

The 18-year-old winger joined the west London giants from Palmeiras in the summer, and has started brightly for Enzo Maresca’s side, contributing four goals and one assist so far.

Chelsea also have Andrey Santos as another big prospect from the South American nation, so it will be interesting to see if that contingent can appeal to Morais when it comes to choosing his next club.