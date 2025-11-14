Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace attacker Hindolo Mustapha is currently on loan at German club FC Nuremberg.

The young attacker was sent out on loan so that he could gain valuable first-team experience and continue his development with regular football. However, the loan move has not worked out for him. It seems likely that the player could return to the London club in January. According to a report from BILD, the German outfit is unhappy with his performance and his attitude.

He was expected to be a regular starter for the second division side, but he has failed to impress. Coach Miroslav Klose has also admitted that the player has attitude and disciplinary problems behind the scenes.

“It’s important that they have the quality and the right attitude towards the sport,” he said. “Because I’m not one to push them to run. I might mention it three times, but that’s the maximum I’ll say in individual sessions. And then I’m done.”

It will be interesting to see if he can turn things around in the coming weeks. Sitting on the bench at Crystal Palace are playing for the youth team is unlikely to benefit him hugely. He needs to play at a competitive level regularly, and staying at the German club could be ideal for him.

It is evident that he will need to work on his attitude and mentality so that he can maximise his talent. There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. He registered 15 goal contributions for the Crystal Palace youth team last year. He has the potential to develop into an important first-team player for the London club in future, but he will need to focus on his development. It remains to be seen whether the player returns to Selhurst Park in January.

In that case, Crystal Palace might have to sort out another loan move for him.