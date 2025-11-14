Everton are open to signing a new striker in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The experienced midfielder has struggled for regular gametime at the London club, and the 31-year-old needs to leave in order to play more often. He is yet to be named in a match day for West Ham since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo.

It is clear that the English midfielder is not a key part of Nuno’s plans. It would make sense for him to leave the club in January. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Everton are now prepared to provide him with an exit route.

“Everton are going to look to look at the possibility of signing James Ward-Prowse, and he is one of the players that looks almost certain to move clubs in January,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk. “There’s no way he’s getting back into the plans at West Ham. Nuno just doesn’t want him in the team; he is not open to the idea of this turning around. “I don’t see any possibility that West Ham try to stop him from leaving. I think they will treat him with respect and allow him the chance to move. He’ll definitely consider himself good enough for the Premier League and capable of doing a job at Everton, so I do expect them to find out what terms West Ham are open to.”

They are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 31-year-old midfielder could be useful for them. He will add creativity and technical ability to the side. Apart from that, expertise when it comes to set pieces will add a new dimension to the Everton attack.

The midfielder is highly rated by Everton manager David Moyes. He might be able to bring out the best in the player once again.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both. The midfielder will be desperate for regular opportunities, and it is unlikely that West Ham will stand in his way.